Decoding Virat Kohli's sensational IPL 2023 season in numbers

Though Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to qualify for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, Virat Kohli enjoyed a dream season. The veteran batter, who endured a lean run in the last couple of seasons, brought his A-game out. He played one sensational knock after, shattering many records in the process. Here we decode his sensational performances in IPL 2023.

Third-most runs in the league stage

Kohli finished the season with 639 runs in 14 matches at a brilliant average of 53.25. The tally includes six fifties and two tons. His strike rate reads 139.82. 2013 and 2016 are the only other seasons that saw Kohli score over 600 runs. Notably, only Faf du Plessis (730) and Shubman Gill (680) mustered more runs in the league stage of IPL 2023.

Joint second-most 600-plus runs in an IPL season

As mentioned, Kohli completed the landmark of 600 runs for the third time. He now has the joint-second-most 600-plus runs in an IPL season alongside David Warner and Chris Gayle. Only KL Rahul is ahead of them, with four IPL seasons of 600-plus runs. Kohli's tally of 973 runs in IPL 2016 remains the highest for any batter in a season.

2,500 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kohli relishes playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and his numbers at the venue are a testament to this fact. He has slammed 2,700 in the IPL here at 39.13, the most by a batter in a single venue. Four of his centuries have come at this venue along with 20 fifties. AB de Villiers trails him in this regard, having scored 1,960 runs here.

Third-most tons in T20 cricket

Kohli now has eight tons in the 20-over format as he equaled Aaron Finch, Warner, and Michael Klinger. Only Babar Azam (9) and Chris Gayle (22) boast more T20 centuries. Notably, both of Kohli's tons this season came in successive matches. He became the third player to accomplish this feat after Shikhar Dhawan in 2020 and Jos Buttler in 2022.

His first IPL ton since April 2019

Kohli's first ton of the season came against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was his first IPL century since April 2019. He slammed a 58-ball 100 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in that season. The batter's other ton this season was recorded versus Gujarat Titans in the last league game, albeit in a losing cause.

Most tons, first to cross 7,000-run barrier

Earlier this season, Kohli became the first batter to complete 7,000 IPL runs. He has now raced to 7,263 runs in 237 IPL appearances at an average of 37.25 (SR: 130.02). Kohli now has seven IPL tons, the most for any batter as he went past Gayle (6). Besides, the RCB star also owns 50 half-centuries in the competition.

Second pair to add 900-plus runs in a single season

Kohli and du Plessis added 939 runs together in IPL 2023. They become the second pair to slam 900-plus runs in a single IPL season. Before this, Kohli and de Villiers also added 939 runs together in IPL 2016. Kohli and du Plessis's tally of eight 50-plus stands are the highest for any pair in an IPL season.