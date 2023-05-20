Sports

IPL 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 79 versus DC: Stats

IPL 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 79 versus DC: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Gaikwad now has 14 50-plus scores for CSK (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a fluent half-century versus Delhi Capitals in match number 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Gaikwad scored a 50-ball 79, amassing his 13th IPL half-century and a third one this season. Gaikwad and Devon Conway added a superb 141-run stand for CSK before the former perished. Here are the stats.

Gaikwad takes DC's left-arm spinners for a ride

Gaikwad started well on a slightly slow surface and together with Conway, the duo added 52 runs in the first six overs. In the 10th over, Gaikwad brought up his fifty, clubbing Axar Patel for two sixes over the mid-wicket region. Gaikwad then attacked Kuldeep Yadav, smashing three successive maximums. He also dispatched Anrich Nortje in the 14th over before Chetan Sakariya dismissed him.

500 runs for Gaikwad in IPL 2023

Gaikwad's knock was laced with three fours and seven sixes. He struck at 158.00. Gaikwad has raced past the 500-run mark in IPL 2023 (504) at 45.81. He became the second CSK batter to do so. Overall, he now has 1,711 runs in the IPL at 38.89. He has 13 fifties and a ton. Today, Gaikwad made his 50th appearance in the IPL.

More records for Gaikwad

Gaikwad now has the second-highest number of 50-plus scores by a CSK opener in the IPL (14). He steered clear of Michael Hussey (13). Faf du Plessis (16) leads the show. Gaikwad and Conway added their fourth century-plus stand in the IPL. The duo has recorded the second-best opening stand (141) versus DC in the IPL. They have also added CSK's fourth-highest opening partnership.