Sports

Decoding the centuries in league stage of IPL 2023

Decoding the centuries in league stage of IPL 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 22, 2023, 02:24 pm 4 min read

Both Gill and Kohli scored successive tons (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

We are done and dusted with the league stage of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Some mind-boggling knocks were on display as a total of 11 individual centuries were witnessed. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill got the accomplishment twice. No other IPL season has recorded more than eight individual tons. Here we look at the list of centurions in IPL 2023 league stage.

Maiden ton of the season from Brook's blade

The first century of the season came from Harry Brook's blade. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter got the milestone against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 19. The dasher smashed an aggressive 55-ball 100* as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a monstrous 228/4 while batting first. Notably, it was Brook's lone fifty-plus score of the season as SRH prevailed by 23 runs.

Maiden ton for Venkatesh Iyer

After enduring a lean run last season, KKR's Venkatesh Iyer bounced back in IPL 2023. Against Mumbai Indians, the southpaw smoked his maiden IPL ton. He finished with 104 off 51 balls, a knock that went in vain. He become the second centurion for KKR after Brendon McCullum, who smashed a record-breaking century (158*) in IPL's first-ever encounter.

Prabhsimran Singh's ton versus Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a majestic century versus Delhi Capitals in Match 59. While his century came off 61 balls, he ended up scoring 103 from 65 balls. The youngster's knock was laced with 10 fours and six sixes. At 22 years and 276 days, Prabhsimran became the sixth-youngest player in the IPL to score a century.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts history

Another century versus MI this season came from Yashasvi Jaiswal's blade. The Rajasthan Royals opener, who enjoyed a dream season, slammed 124 off 62 balls (16 fours, 8 sixes). It is now the highest individual score by an uncapped player in the IPL. At 21 years and 123 days, Jaiswal became the youngest centurion for the Royals in the cash-rich league.

Ton for Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen's heroics down the order were one of the few positives for SRH this season. He smashed a 51-ball 104 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 65. Klaasen became just the fourth batter to have scored a century for the Orange Army in the IPL. The South African star now boasts the third-highest individual score for SRH.

Suryakumar Yadav's sensational ton

After enduring a lean run form in the first half of the season, Suryakumar Yadav brought his A-game out. Match 57 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans witnessed SKY's maiden IPL ton. He hammered an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls as MI won by 27 runs. SKY became MI's first centurion in the IPL in nine years.

Maiden ton for Cameron Green

MI's final league game of the season against SRH saw Cameron Green smoke his maiden T20 hundred. He smashed an unbeaten 100 from 47 balls as MI chased down 201 in a must-win contest. Overall, Green became the sixth MI batter to slam a hundred in the cash-rich league. No other Australian player has smoked a ton for the five-time champions.

Virat Kohli's successive hundreds

Kohli smothered two successive centuries this season, having last scored an IPL ton in 2019. He smoked a 63-ball 100 versus SRH and followed it up with an unbeaten 61-ball 101 against GT in the last league game of the season. He became just the third player after Shikhar Dhawan in 2020 and Jos Buttler in 2022 to slam successive IPL tons.

Consecutive centuries for Gill as well

Hailed as Kohli's successor, Gill also smoked successive tons this season. The GT opener hammered a 58-ball 101 against SRH and followed it up with an unbeaten 52-ball 104 versus RCB, the same game in which Kohli scored a hundred. Besides these tons, Gill also scored an unbeaten 94 versus Lucknow Super Giants. Notably, no other GT batter owns a hundred in the competition.