IPL: Will Ruturaj Gaikwad negate Mohammed Shami's Powerplay exploits?

Written by Parth Dhall May 22, 2023, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Mohammed Shami is yet to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on May 23. Star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has bolstered CSK's top order this season, would hope to stamp his authority again. However, Mohammed Shami's Powerplay exploits could thwart him this time. Here are the key stats.

Shami has kept Gaikwad quiet so far

Ruturaj is one of two CSK batters with over 500 runs in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Shami has the joint-most wickets in the season with Rashid Khan. Although Shami hasn't dismissed Gaikwad even once in six IPL meetings, the latter has a paltry strike rate of 70.17 in this battle. Gaikwad has scored just 40 off 57 balls in this battle.

Gaikwad averages over 70 against GT

Gaikwad has an incredible record against defending champions GT in the IPL. The right-handed batsman has a fifty in each of the three innings against them. He has an average and a strike rate of 72.66 and 148.29, respectively, in this regard (218 runs off 147 balls). Gaikwad's IPL scores against GT read 73, 53, and 92.

Shami has 11 wickets against CSK

Shami is yet to fire against CSK in the IPL. He has 11 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 30.90 against the Yellow Army (44.4 overs). His economy rate in this regard reads 7.61.

Shami's Powerplay exploits in IPL 2023

Shami leads the Powerplay wickets tally with whopping 15 wickets in 13 innings. He has bossed this phase of the game in the ongoing IPL season. Shami owns a powerplay economy of only 6.80. No other bowler has picked over 10 wickets in this phase in IPL 2023. Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj trail Shami with 10 wickets apiece.

Overall stats in IPL 2023

Gaikwad has the second-most runs for CSK in IPL 2023. In 14 matches, he has smashed 504 runs at an average and a strike rate of 42.00 and 148.23, respectively. The tally includes three half-centuries. Besides, Shami has the joint-most wickets this season (24) at 17.66. He has deceived the batters with his good-length deliveries, especially with the new ball.