IPL 2023: LSG reach playoffs after beating KKR

KKR lost the match by a run (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs on Saturday. The Krunal Pandya-led side successfully defended 176/8, winning by just one run. Venkatesh Iyer and Jason Roy gave the Knight Riders a strong start before they faltered. Rinku Singh's fifty went in vain. Earlier, a 30-ball 58 from Nicholas Pooran fueled LSG's innings.

How did the match pan out?

LSG were off to a steady start after KKR elected to field (PP: 54/1). KKR bounced back in the middle overs, restricting LSG to 73/5. Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy struck in this phase. Pooran then propelled the Super Giants to 176/8. Roy and Iyer added 61 runs before Rinku fired. He did a phenomenal job, but KKR fell one run short.

Pooran slams his second fifty of IPL 2023

Pooran came to the middle after LSG were reduced to 73-5 in 10.1 overs. The Caribbean dasher rebuilt LSG's innings, and he did that in style. Pooran smacked the bowlers all around Eden Gardens. The left-handed batter slammed his second half-century of the season. Pooran smashed 58 off 30 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Pooran's exceptional numbers in IPL 2023

Pooran has smashed 358 runs from 14 innings at an incredible strike rate of 173.4. The tally incldues scores of 36(21), 32(18), 11*(6), 62(19), 0(1), 29(20), 1(7), 45(19), 9(7), 20(31), 3(6), 44*(13), 8*(8), 58(30).

Bishnoi takes two wickets

Leg-spinner Bishnoi was the pick of LSG's bowlers in the match. The youngster, who has been in sublime form, took two wickets for just 23 runs in four overs. Bishnoi dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell, which was the turning point of the match. The former got rid of KKR skipper Nitish Rana earlier as they gained momentum.

Bishnoi races to 100 T20 wickets

During the match, Bishnoi unlocked a significant achievement. With the wicket of Rana, the leg-spinner completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Bishnoi raced to the mark in his 86th T20. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls. Bishnoi now has 15 wickets in the ongoing IPL season at an average of 23.60. Notably, Mark Wood is the only other LSG bowler with over 10 wickets.

LSG go through with 17 points

LSG have become the third side to reach the playoffs of IPL 2023. They have qualified with 17 points. Earlier, in the day Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals to go through. Defending champions Gujarat Titans still top the table.