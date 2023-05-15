Sports

Shubman Gill vs SRH in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 15, 2023

Shubman Gill is GT's top run-getter this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Aiming to officially secure a playoff berth, Gujarat Titans will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will host the affair on May 15 (7:30pm). GT opener Shubman Gill has been among massive runs this season and would like to shine against SRH as well. Here we decode his stats against SRH.

Two fifties against the Orange Army

In 11 outings against the Sunrisers, Gill has raced to 261 runs at a decent average of 32.62. His strike rate of 109.20 against them is on the lower side. The batter has hammered two fifties against the Orange Army with his highest score being 70*. Gil returned with scores of 22 and seven against SRH last season.

Struggles versus Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Gill will have to negotiate the Bhuvneshwar Kumar threat in the powerplay overs. The SRH pace spearhead has been a formidable force with the new ball. He has dismissed Gill twice in eight IPL innings, conceding just 35 runs off 42 balls. One of these dismissals has come in the powerplay overs as Gill's strike rate against Bhuvneshwar in this phase is just 75.

GT's top run-getter in IPL 2023

As mentioned, Gill has been on a roll in IPL 2023. With the help of four fifties, he has raced to 475 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43.18. No other GT batter has scored 300 or more runs this year. His strike rate this season reads 141.36. Overall, he has amassed 2,375 in 86 IPL appearances at 33.92 (SR: 128.17).

Sensational run at Narendra Modi Stadium

With 526 runs in 10 games at an astronomical average of 75.14, Gill is the highest run-getter in T20s in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Moreover, his strike rate at this iconic venue reads 152.46. The tally includes three fifties and a solitary ton. His tally here in IPL reads 400 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 141.84 (50s: 3).