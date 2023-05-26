Sports

IPL: Decoding Mohammed Shami's stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 26, 2023, 11:52 am 2 min read

Shami is leading the Purple cap race this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the tussle between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on May 26. Stakes are incredibly high in the contest as the winner will join Chennai Super Kings in the final. The match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue at which Mohammed Shami has been brilliant. Here are his stats.

Most wickets at a venue in IPL 2023

Shami's exploits with the new ball have been instrumental to GT's successful run this season. The right-arm speedster has particularly been brilliant at home. His tally of 15 wickets in Ahmedabad is the most by a bowler at a particular venue this season (ER: 6.03). Shami's teammate Mohit Sharma trails him in this regard with 12 wickets in Ahmedabad.

Shami's overall numbers in Ahmedabad

Overall in T20 cricket, Shami has raced to 18 wickets in 11 matches in Ahmedabad at a sensational economy rate of 6.84. 11 of these wickets have come in the powerplay. No other bowler has even 15 wickets at this venue. Notably, Shami has two four-wicket hauls in IPL and both have come at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season.

Shami's brilliance with the new ball

Shami's tally of 15 powerplay wickets is the highest for any bowler this season. He has bossed this phase of the game in the ongoing competition. The speedster owns a powerplay economy of only 6.87. No other bowler has picked even 11 wickets in this phase in IPL 2023. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Mohammed Siraj trail Shami with 10 wickets apiece.

Second-best figures in Powerplay

Sham was at his lethal best when GT hosted Delhi Capitals earlier this month. He delivered a ferocious spell, bowling Test-match lines and lengths. The speed merchant ended the powerplay with figures worth 4/7 in three overs. These are the second-best bowling figures in the powerplay in the IPL. ﻿Ishant Sharma tops this list (5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, 2011).

A look at his overall numbers in IPL 2023

With 26 wickets in 15 games at an economy of 7.66, Shami is leading the Purple Cap race this season. His teammate Rashid Khan follows him on the list with 25 wickets. Meanwhile, overall in IPL, the pacer has raced to 125 wickets in 108 matches with his economy rate being 8.38. He has returned with 12 wickets in 13 outings versus MI.