IPL 2023: Here are the playoff qualification scenarios

May 19, 2023

There of the four playoff spots are still vacant after the conclusion of 65 of the 70 league-stage games in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). All 10 teams now have one game left and a lot is at stake. While Gujarat Titans are bound to finish atop, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have been eliminated from the race. Let's decode the playoff scenarios.

Advantage of finishing top two

Teams finishing in the top two will get an additional chance to qualify for the final. The top two sides will tussle in Qualifier 1. While the winner will advance to the summit clash straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. Teams finishing third and fourth will tussle in the Eliminator.

CSK eyeing a win against DC

Chennai Super Kings, who boast 15 points, will meet DC in their last league game. With 17 points, CSK will confirm a top-four finish. CSK must maintain a good net run rate to leapfrog LSG and finish second if both teams get to 17 points. Meanwhile, a loss against DC will leave CSK dependent upon other results.

LSG can also finish second

Like CSK, Lucknow Super Giants can also get to 17 points with a win against KKR and confirm a playoff berth. They, however, (+0.304) are currently behind CSK (+0.381) in terms of NRR. Both CSK and LSG can also go through with 15 points. They would need at least one of Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians to lose their last league game.

A tricky road ahead of MI

To qualify without bringing the NRR into play, MI need at least one of CSK, RCB, or LSG to lose their last games. Besides, MI need a win in their last assignment. If all these three teams win their respective remaining matches, MI (-0.128) must go past RCB (+0.180) in terms of NRR. MI are unlikely to go through with 14 points now.

Where do RCB stand?

RCB can also get to 16 points. As mentioned, RCB's NRR is better than MI's. Moreover, the Challengers will feature in the last league game of the season. Hence, if MI even manage to surpass RCB's NRR with a win against SRH, Faf du Plessis's men will know the equations beforehand. However, RCB's last game is against table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

RR, KKR, and PBKS have outside chances

RR (+0.140), PBKS (-0.308), and KKR (-0.256) can get to 14 points with wins in their remaining matches. Only one of the three can practically go through. They also need MI and RCB to lose their remaining games. Only RR can practically surpass RCB in terms of NRR. PBKS and KKR must significantly boost their NRR in particular to keep their outside chances alive.