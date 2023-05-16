Sports

Mohammed Shami has most Powerplay wickets in IPL 2023: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have carried on their exceptional form from last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, and that is because of their players. One such player is Mohammed Shami, who is getting better with age. His powerplay stats are fantastic, and he plays a pivotal role in not allowing the opponents to get off to a good start.

Most wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2023

Shami leads the Powerplay stats with whopping 15 wickets in 13 innings. He has bossed this phase of the game in the ongoing IPL season. He owns a powerplay economy of only 6.80. No other bowler has picked 10 wickets in this phase in IPL 2023. Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj trail Shami with nine wickets apiece.

44 wickets in the powerplay

Shami's brilliant display with the new ball has helped him race to 44 wickets in the Powerplay in IPL history. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts with 60 wickets in this phase. Since IPL 2020, Shami is the second-highest wicket-taker in the powerplay with 37 wickets. He is only behind Boult in this regard (40). Shami owns an economy of 6.74 in this phase.

Most dot balls in IPL 2023

The experienced speedster has kept the batters quiet with his exceptional powerplay bowling. He has been equally good in the death overs with his yorkers and variation of pace. Shami has bowled 165 dot balls in IPL 2023, the most by any bowler this season. Siraj and Rashid Khan trail him in this regard with 135 and 114 dot balls, respectively.

Did you know?

Before this season, Shami had featured in 93 IPL matches without ever picking up a four-wicket haul. But this season, he has scalped two four-wicket hauls in only 13 innings. His two four-wicket hauls have come against DC and SRH, both in Ahmedabad.

Highest wicket-taker for GT in the IPL

Shami has been very consistent this season, and his skills with the ball have propelled him to 43 wickets, the highest for GT in the IPL. Rashid trails him in the wickets column with 42 wickets. Overall, Shami has scalped 122 wickets in 106 IPL appearances at 26.84. In IPL 2023, he is the joint-highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets from 13 matches (ER:7.54).