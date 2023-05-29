Sports

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Kovacevic, reaches second round

Djokovic claimed a straight-set win

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic beat Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the 2023 French Open on Monday. The former claimed a straight-set win - 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) - to reach the second round. Djokovic, who is chasing his 23rd Grand Slam title, has won the Roland Garros twice in his career. He entered the tournament with a 20-4 record in the season.

A look at the match stats

The men's singles first-round clash ran for over two hours. Djokovic won a total of 107 points and 41 winners in the match. He fired 10 aces compared to Kovacevic's seven. Djokovic won 45% of receiving points (47/104) and 73% of net points (19/26). Kovacevic recorded as many as four double faults. He smashed the fastest serve of the match (217 KPH).