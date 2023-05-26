Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs MI (Qualifier 2): Ahmedabad Pitch report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 26, 2023, 09:37 am 2 min read

GT have suffered three home defeats this season (Source: Twitter/@rashidkhan_19)

With a berth in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final at stakes, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will cross swords in Qualifier 2. The winner of this duel will join Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. While GT have dominated this season, MI peaked at the right time after a dismal start. Here is the pitch report.

A look at the track conditions

Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will host this high-profile clash on May 26 (7:30pm). The pitch here is usually balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. Spinners can cause some significant damage in the middle overs. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bowl as chasing teams have won four of the seven matches played here this season.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue has hosted 26 IPL matches and 13 of them have been won by teams chasing (excluding Super Over wins). 8.36 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Earlier this season, Kolkata Knight Riders successfully chased down 205 against GT at this venue. Interestingly, Delhi Capitals successfully defended 130 against GT here few weeks back.

How have GT fared at this venue?

Three of GT's four defeats in the league stage came at home. Overall, they have played seven games here in IPL 2023 and emerged winners four times. The Titans played a solitary game at this iconic venue last year. It was the high-voltage final versus Rajasthan Royals that GT won by seven wickets. MI have two defeats and a solitary win in IPL here.

Here are the key performers

Shubman Gill has slammed 501 runs at this venue in 10 IPL appearances at an impressive average of 62.62 (SR: 147.35). David Miller owns 208 IPL runs here, striking at 167.74. 15 of Mohammed Shami's 26 wickets this season have come at home as his economy rate reads 6.03. Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan have 12 and 11 wickets, respectively, in this regard.

What can be the Playing XIs?

GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami. MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.

