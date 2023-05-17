Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan's 59-run knock goes in vain

Written by Parth Dhall May 17, 2023, 12:44 am 2 min read

Ishan Kishan smashed his third fifty of IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians in match number 63 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Super Giants defended 177/3 despite Ishan Kishan's 59-run knock. He became the second MI batter with over 400 runs in the season. However, his fiery knock went in vain as MI lost by five runs. Here are the stats.

Another fine knock from Ishan

Ishan once again stepped up for the five-time champions, having slammed 59 off 39 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 1 six. With this, the left-hander became just the second MI batter to have scored over 400 runs in IPL 2023, the other being Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan slammed his third fifty of IPL 2023 and completed 50 fours in the season.

Over 400 runs in IPL 2023

Ishan is one of the two MI batters with over 400 runs in IPL 2023. He has racked up 425 runs from 13 matches at an average of 32.69. The tally includes a strike rate of 144.55.

How did the match pan out?

LSG lost two quick wickets after MI elected to bat. Quinton de Kock too departed before Krunal Pandya shared an 82-run stand with Marcus Stoinis. While Krunal retired hurt, Stoinis helped LSG furnish a scintillating finish (177/3). Jason Behrendorff took two wickets. A 90-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan fueled MI. They faltered in the middle phase and fell five runs short.