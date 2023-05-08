Sports

Decoding Rohit Sharma's lean run in IPL 2023: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 08, 2023, 03:26 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma has compiled 184 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is in dire straits and needs some runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He has registered two successive ducks this season and also made the unwanted record for most ducks in the competition's history. He changed his batting order against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but to no avail. We decode his struggles this season.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit, when in form, is one of the most destructive batters in this format of the game.

However, his fortunes this season have defined MI's season as a team. The lack of consistency is common in both cases.

Apart from that, Rohit is the Indian captain, and with the World Cup coming up, he would like to get some runs under his belt.

Struggles in IPL 2023

Rohit has struggled for runs this season and has tried to counter that with aggression, which has not worked. Five out of his 10 innings have ended in single-digit scores. He has been dismissed eight times in the Powerplay in 10 matches. His only fifty (65) this season has come against Delhi Capitals. Notably, Rohit has been troubled by pacers of late.

Rohits's struggle against fast bowlers this season

Rohit has been dismissed by pacers eight times in 10 matches this season. He owns a strike rate of 108.08 against pacers, which is a testament to his struggle. Rohit has not set the league on fire in recent times, but this has been his worst season in terms of average and strike rate. His inability to play the new ball is a concern.

His numbers against spin this season

In comparison to his paltry numbers against pace, Rohit's numbers against spin are much better. The MI skipper has faced spin only four times this season and has smoked 77 runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.39. While he has fallen to spinners two times this season, he has also scored runs more freely. He was dismissed by Suyash Sharma and Liam Livingstone.

A look at his overall IPL stats

Rohit, in recent IPL seasons, hasn't really lived up to the expectations of his fans. His long wait for an IPL fifty did end against DC, but the struggles have continued. Since 2020, he has never amassed 400-plus runs in a single IPL season. Also, after IPL 2016, his aggregate season average has remained below 30. He has compiled 6,063 runs in 237 appearances.

His IPL 2023 stats

The 36-year-old dasher has amassed 184 runs in 10 matches this season at 18.39. He has managed only one fifty and a 44-run knock against PBKS. These were the two times he did not get out in the Powerplay this season.

Most ducks in IPL history

Rohit's struggles to negate the new ball are evident as he registered his second successive duck this season against CSK. He was dismissed by Deepak Chahar as he tried to scoop him but mistimed it and handed a catch straight to gully. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has now registered 16 ducks in the IPL, the most by a batter in the competition's history.