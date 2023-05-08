Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 08, 2023, 12:15 pm 3 min read

Both teams have five wins in 10 games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 54 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians. With the tournament being its business end, the race for playoffs has heated up. While both sides currently have five wins in 10 matches, RCB are ahead in terms of net run rate. Here we look at the statistical preview of the duel.

A look at the stadium stats

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host this mouth-watering clash on May 9 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here this season with the average run rate being 9.83. MI have defeated the Challengers six times in nine meetings at this venue.

A look at the head-to-head record

The IPL heavyweights have met each other a total of 31 times. Out of which, Mumbai have the edge, managing 17 wins in comparison to RCB's 14. The two sides met in their respective openers this season which saw RCB claiming an emphatic eight-wicket triumph. Virat Kohli (82*) and Faf du Plessis (73) starred in that game. For MI, Tilak Varma scored 84*.

Kohli can go past Dhawan

The in-form Kohli has amassed 851 runs in 31 IPL games against MI, striking at 128.74 (50s: 5). He can displace Shikhar Dhawan (901) as the batter with the most runs against the five-time champions. KL Rahul (867) is the only other batter with more runs than Kohli in this regard. Meanwhile, Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL with 7,043 runs at 36.68.

Can Rohit get to this feat?

MI skipper Rohit Sharma can become the highest run-getter versus RCB in IPL. He needs to score 76 or more to displace David Warner (861) at the top. Rohit currently owns 786 runs in 31 matches against RCB at a strike rate of 135.98. The veteran opener has been struggling this season, managing just 184 runs at 18.40.

Here are the key performers

Suryakumar Yadav has smoked 293 runs in 10 games this season at a phenomenal strike rate of 175.44. Du Plessis (511) and Kohli (419) have been among big runs this season. Piyush Chawla has been MI's best bet with the ball this season, recording 17 wickets in 10 games (ER: 7.17). ﻿Mohammed Siraj has claimed 15 wickets in 10 games (ER: 7.7).

A look at the approaching milestones

Jofra Archer (48) needs two more wickets to reach 50 IPL wickets. Rohit (4,893) is 107 runs away from completing 5,000 runs for MI. Harshal Patel needs three wickets to complete 100 wickets for RCB. Wanindu Hasaranga needs five wickets to complete 200 wickets in T20 cricket (Economy: 6.86). Ishan Kishan is four hits away from completing 100 maximums in IPL.

