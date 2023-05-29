Sports

MS Dhoni becomes first player to complete 250 IPL matches

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 29, 2023, 07:11 pm 3 min read

Dhoni makes his 11th IPL final apperance

MS Dhoni has added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he has completed 250 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has become the first player to get this feat. The 2023 IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans marked his milestone. Dhoni is among the most successful players and captains in IPL. Here we decode his stats.

Most IPL appearances

Dhoni, who has been a part of IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008, is the most-capped player in the league. Rohit Sharma (243) and Dinesh Karthik (242) trail him in this regard. 220 of Dhoni's appearances came in CSK colors. He made 30 appearances for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined.

His stats in IPL

The seventh-highest run-getter in IPL, Dhoni has mustered 5,082 runs at 39.09 (50s: 24). His strike rate reads 135.95. 4,508 of Dhoni's runs have come in CSK colors at an average and strike rate of 40.25 and 137.52, respectively. Only Suresh Raina (4,687) boasts more runs for CSK. Dhoni is the only player with 3,000-plus runs (3,326) while batting at number five or lower.

The second-highest scorer as IPL captain

Dhoni is second in terms of runs as an IPL captain. He tallies 4,660 runs at 40.17. Virat Kohli (4,994) leads the show in this regard. Meanwhile, Rohit has 3,967 runs as IPL captain and can become the third player with 4,000-plus runs.

13 playoff appearances for Dhoni

Dhoni has guided CSK to 12 playoffs in 14 seasons. He was also a part of the RPSG squad that finished in the top four in 2017. His tally of 27 matches in playoffs is also the most for any player. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter has now made 11 appearances in IPL finals, 10 with CSK and one with RPSG.

Dhoni has a record of 4-6 in IPL finals

In nine finals so far, CSK have managed to win four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. They have lost five finals in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. Dhoni also saw RPS lose against MI in the IPL 2017 final. His record in finals read: W4, L6. Dhoni can win his fifth IPL trophy as CSK can equal MI's record of five.

The first captain to lead in 10 IPL finals

Dhoni has become the first captain to lead in 10 IPL finals. Notably, all his finals as skipper have been for CSK. The veteran played under Steve Smith's leadership in IPL 2017. Meanwhile, Rohit trails Dhoni in this regard, having led Mumbai Indians in five IPL finals, winning all five. Gautam Gambhir (2) is the only other skipper with multiple final appearances.

Here are his other notable numbers

Dhoni (715) has scored the most IPL runs in the 20th over. He is also the most successful captain in IPL with 132 wins in 225 matches. The 41-year-old has effected 178 dismissals, most by a wicket-keeper in the IPL (137 catches and 41 stumpings). He has been involved in most IPL wins (144). In IPL 2023, Dhoni has scored 104 runs at 34.66.