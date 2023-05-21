Sports

CSK, GT to cross swords in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1

GT have topped the IPL points table for the second successive year (Source: Twitter/@rashidkhan_19)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will lock horns with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this contest on Tuesday (May 23). GT and CSK have played some quality cricket in the league stage and hence will finish at the first and second positions, respectively. Here are further details.

Two shots at the final

The top-two teams get an additional chance to qualify for the final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the summit clash straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. Teams finishing third and fourth will tussle in the Eliminator. GT topped the league stage last season as well and even clinched Qualifier 1.

CSK to have home advantage

With the game taking place in Chennai, MS Dhoni's men have a significant advantage. In seven home games this season, they have prevailed four times while losing thrice. Their overall tally of 44 wins in 63 IPL games here is the third-highest for any team at a particular venue. Notably, GT are yet to play a game at this venue.

CSK are yet to defeat GT

Interestingly, the opener of the ongoing season saw the battle between none other than CSK and GT. Shubman Gill (63) and Rashid Khan (2/26) starred in that contest as GT won by five wickets. Last year, which marked GT's debut, CSK lost both their league games against the Titans. Hence, Hardik Pandya's men are yet to be defeated by the Men in Yellow.

CSK's road to final

Though CSK started off their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat, they bounced back and recorded several comprehensive victories. They finish the league stage with 17 points, having claimed eight wins in 14 matches (NR: 1). While Lucknow Super Giants also finish the league stage with as many points, CSK are ahead in terms of NRR. Meanwhile, LSG are bound to finish third.

GT's road to final

With nine wins and 13 games, GT have collected 18 points and are bound to finish atop. They can boost their tally to 20 points with a win in their last league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday (May 21). The Titans boast arguably the most balanced line-up in the competition. Hardik has been prolific as a skipper.

Here are the key performers

Both CSK openers Devon Conway (585) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (504) have been among big runs this season. With 20 wickets at an economy of 9.52, Tushar Deshpande is CSK's leading wicket-taker. Gill (576) is the only GT batter with over 300 runs so far. Mohammed Shami (23), Rashid (23), and Mohit Sharma (17) have been brilliant with the ball.