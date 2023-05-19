Sports

IPL 2023: LSG lock horns against KKR in must-win clash

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 19, 2023, 05:56 pm 3 min read

LSG are unbeaten against KKR in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will welcome the Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial clash in match number 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. A win will amplify LSG's dreams of a top-two finish, while KKR will fight to hold onto their bleak chances of getting to the playoffs. LSG have won seven out of 13 matches, while KKR prevailed six times. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the fixture on May 20 from 7:30pm IST. The strip here is very good for batting and one can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners will get some assistance as the game goes on. 9.78 is the average run rate for teams batting first here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

Here's the H2H record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and for that reason, they have featured in only two matches in the competition against the Knights. Surprisingly, LSG have the upper hand as they have won both matches against KKR. In their last meeting, LSG won by two runs. Quinton de Kock slammed a mammoth 140* as they posted 210/0. Mohsin Khan finished with 3/20.

Top-two finish at stake for LSG

LSG are third in the points table with 15 points and a win here will help them reach 17, equaling second-placed CSK if they win their last match. If CSK and LSG end up on 17 points each, NRR will be the decider. Therefore, LSG will have to win by a decent margin. Meanwhile, KKR need to win big and rely on other results.

A look at the probable playing XIs

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakravarthy. LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Here are the key performers

Rinku has slammed 407 runs this season with a strike rate of 143.30. He owns an average of 50.87 (50s: 3). Rana is also not far behind with 405 runs at an average of 33.75. Varun is KKR's highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets. Stoinis has smashed 368 runs and five scalps this season. Bishnoi has claimed 14 wickets with an economy of 7.95.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Quinton de Kock (c), Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, and Harshit Rana. Fantasy option 2: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell (vc), Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy (c), Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan.