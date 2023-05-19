Sports

IPL 2023: CSK out to secure playoff berth versus DC

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 19, 2023, 11:25 am 3 min read

CSK can book a playoff berth (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 67 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings play their respective last league game against each other on May 20. While DC are out of the playoff race, CSK need a win to confirm a berth in the final four. The Super Kings can also finish in the top two. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture and just like other games, the pitch here will be slow and will assist the bowlers. Batters will get runs once they get set. Chasing sides have won four of the six IPL games played here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST.

A look at the H2H record

The North-South rivalry has seen 28 IPL clashes over the years. But CSK hold the upper hand in this fixture with 18 wins in comparison to DC's only 10 victories. MS Dhoni's men comfortably prevailed by 27 runs when these two sides crossed swords earlier this season. ﻿Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) starred as the four-time champions defended 167 in Chennai.

Everything at stake for CSK

CSK's vision would be getting to the second spot. Besides them, only Lucknow Super Giants can finish at 17 points. LSG will play later in the day with a clear target. Hence, Dhoni's team would be pushing for a big win. However, a loss can put their playoff spot in danger. Not to forget, DC have displayed some strong performances in recent matches.

A look at the probable playing XIs

DC probable playing XI: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed CSK probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Kumar.

Here are the key performers

Conway has slammed 498 runs in 13 matches at 49.80 this season. Gaikwad with 425 runs this season isn't far behind (Average: 38.63). With 19 scalps in 13 games, Tushar Deshpande is CSK's leading wicket-taker this season. Warner is DC's top scorer in IPL 2023 with 384 runs from 13 games at 32. Axar Patel boasts 10 wickets and 268 runs this season.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

