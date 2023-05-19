Sports

Kohli becomes sixth Indian centurion in IPL 2023, records scripted

Virat Kohli slammed the eighth century of IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

After a wait of four long years, Virat Kohli smashed a ton in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royal Challengers Bangalore star smoked a match-winning 63-ball 100 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of the ongoing season. Notably, Kohli's century was the sixth by an Indian this season. No other IPL edition has witnessed more Indian centurions. Here are the key stats.

A fiery knock from Kohli

Although Kohli has been in sublime form in IPL 2023, he was under the scanner for his strike rate in the middle overs. The former RCB skipper has now silenced his detractors with a blistering knock. He raced to his century in the 18th over off 62 balls. His efforts meant RCB chase down 187 in the final over, claiming an eight-wicket triumph.

Six Indian centurions in IPL 2023

Five other Indians besides Kohli have scored tons this season. Venkatesh Iyer (104 vs MI), Yashasvi Jaiswal (124 vs MI), Suryakumar Yadav (103*vs GT), Prabhsimran Singh (103 vs DC), and Shubman Gill (101 vs SRH) are the ones. With Gill's ton, IPL 2023 had gone past the 2019 season in terms of most centuries by Indian players. Four Indians slammed tons in IPL 2019.

Most centuries in an IPL edition

In Heinrich Klaasen (104 vs RCB) and Harry Brook (100 vs KKR), IPL 2023 has also witnessed two overseas centurions. This makes IPL 2023 the season with the joint-most individual tons. The preceding season, 2022, also witnessed eight centuries. However, the season witnessed only four centurions in the form of Jos Buttler (4), KL Rahul (2), Quinton de Kock (1), and Rajat Patidar (1).

Sixth IPL century for Kohli

This was Kohli's sixth IPL century, now the joint-most along with Chris Gayle. Interestingly, four of Kohli's century came in the 2016 IPL season wherein he shattered numerous records. His tally of 973 runs is the most by a batter in an IPL season. His other IPL ton came in the 2019 season against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Seventh T20 ton for Kohli

Kohli now has the most centuries for India in T20 cricket (7). He left behind KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, each of whom has six tons. Last year, Kohli slammed his maiden T20I century during the Asia Cup (against Afghanistan). The RCB batter now has 592 runs in 12 T20 innings at an incredible average of 59.2 in Hyderabad.