David Warner vs CSK in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 19, 2023, 02:15 pm 2 min read

Warner is DC's leading run-getter this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Eyes will be on David Warner as Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 20. While DC have been eliminated from the playoff race, CSK require a win to secure a final-four berth. Notably, it's the last league game for both teams. Here are Warner's stats against CSK.

Sixth-highest run-getter versus CSK

DC skipper Warner relishes playing against CSK and has slammed 558 runs in 19 matches at an average of 29.36. The Australian dasher has smoked seven fifties against the Yellow Army while maintaining a strike rate of 129.76. Overall, he is the sixth-highest runscorer against CSK in the IPL. Warner, however, bagged a two-ball duck against MS Dhoni's men earlier this season.

Struggles versus Deepak Chahar

It was none other than Deepak Chahar who dismissed Warner when DC and CSK met earlier in the season. Overall, the pacer has dismissed the southpaw twice in six IPL meetings (ER: 6.44). Meanwhile, Warner owns a strike rate of 156.81 against Ravindra Jadeja and never got dismissed in five IPL innings. His strike rate against Moeen Ali reads 142.85 in IPL.

1,000-run landmark loading in Delhi

Warner (961) requires just 39 runs to become the first batter to complete 1,000 runs at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. His average and strike rate here after 34 matches read 32.03 and 126.11, respectively. The tally includes one ton and eight fifties. In IPL 2023, he has mustered 221 runs in six outings here at 36.83. His strike rate reads 135.58.

A look at his overall IPL stats

Warner has been sensational in the IPL over the years. The third-highest run-scorer in the competition has compiled 6,311 runs in 175 appearances at an average of 41.24. He owns the most 50-plus scores in the tournament (50s:60, 100s:4). In IPL 2023, Warner has scored runs but he hasn't been at his best. He has slammed 430 runs in 13 matches at 33.07.