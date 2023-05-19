Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 19, 2023, 06:59 pm 2 min read

Russell is four wickets away from completing 100 IPL scalps (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will travel to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-voltage clash in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. LSG are aiming for a top-two finish and they desperately need a win here to keep the dreams alive. Whereas KKR also have some mathematical chances to qualify but they need to win big. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and for that reason, they have featured in only two matches in the competition against the Knights. Surprisingly, LSG have the upper hand as they have won both matches against KKR. In their last meeting, LSG won by two runs. Quinton de Kock slammed a mammoth 140* as they posted 210/0. Mohsin Khan finished with 3/20.

Here are the stadium stats

9.78 is the average run rate for teams batting first here this season. Chasing teams and teams batting first have won three matches each out of a total of six matches. KKR have registered 47 wins out of 80 games here. They have struggled at home this season with two wins and four losses. Teams have scored 175-plus in five out of six times.

Russell closing in on 100 IPL wickets

KKR's star all-rounder Andre Russell may get to 100 IPL wickets. His current tally stands at 96 wickets in the competition in 110 matches at an average of 24.36. He will be the third WI bowler to complete the milestone after Dwayne Bravo (183) and team-mate Sunil Narine (161). Overall for KKR, he has snapped 97 wickets, only behind Narine (179).

De Kock's numbers against KKR in the IPL

In KL Rahul's absence, Quinton de Kock will be crucial in such an important game. De Kock enjoys batting against KKR. He has slammed 417 runs against them in 13 IPL appearances. The wicket-keeper batter owns a decent average of 37.90 and has slammed three fifties and one century against them. He smashed 70-ball 140* in his last encounter against the Knights.

Here are some numbers related to the game

Venkatesh Iyer needs 68 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs. Mohsin is just a wicket away from completing 50 scalps in T20s. Rinku Singh has scored the most runs in the death overs (17-20) this season with 193 runs (SR: 180.37). Marcus Stoinis needs 18 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs. Ravi Bishnoi is a wicket away from reaching 100 T20 scalps.