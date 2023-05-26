Sports

Hardik Pandya likely to lead India's second-string team against Afghanistan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 26, 2023, 01:00 pm 2 min read

As per the latest developments, Team India will be without the services of their top players in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home. The selectors are set to name a second-string team due to India's jam-packed schedule, reported PTI. Hence, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami would be rested. Here are further details.

Though the dates for the series are yet to be finalized, the matches are likely to take place in the third and fourth week of next month. The series is sandwiched between the ICC World Test Championship final and India's full-fledged tour of the West Indies. Hence, the top players are unlikely to play against Afghanistan due to workload management.

Most of the Team India regulars are involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, a two-month-long tournament. The WTC final is the subsequent assignment for the Indian stars. It will be followed by the Afghanistan series and WI tour. India are slated to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is against WI from July 12 to August 13.

Prominent events like Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup are slated to take place later this year. Hence, workload management will be a constant discussion on the BCCI selection table. After the WI tour, India are expected to play a three-match T20I series in Ireland. The regular stars are unlikely to feature in that series as well.

As per Cricbuzz, BCCI is facing difficulties in scheduling the Afghanistan series due to the time constraint. The end of the broadcast deal with Disney Star is another major reason behind the same. Notably, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) president Mirwais Ashraf is in India for the IPL final. He is expected to discuss the proposed series with the BCCI officials.

With the regulars reportedly being rested for the Afghanistan series, the youngsters, who have impressed in the ongoing IPL, are expected to earn call-ups. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the top performers this season. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the regular vice-captain of India's white-ball sides, is expected to lead in the absence of Rohit.