WTC Final: Decoding India's road to the summit clash

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 02, 2023, 09:10 am 3 min read

India will have redemption in mind as they take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final. Having lost the inaugural final to New Zealand in 2021, Rohit Sharma's men would be raring to taste glory this time around. Meanwhile, the Kennington Oval in London will host this affair, starting on June 7. Here we decode India's road to the summit clash.

The thrilling Test series versus England

India's first assignment in the cycle was a five-match Test series against hosts England. Virat Kohli's men played some quality cricket in the tour and had an unassailable 2-1 lead after four Tests. The final Test was postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 crisis in the Indian camp. England won the rescheduled Test as the series ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

India beat New Zealand at home

In late 2021, India recorded a 1-0 victory over New Zealand at home in the two-match series. The Kiwis managed a draw in the opener as India, under Ajinkya Rahane, could not take the final wicket. The then-regular skipper Kohli returned for the second Test as the hosts recorded a comprehensive 372-run triumph.

The tour of South Africa

India then toured South Africa for three Tests and the series was marred with controversies. The visitors suffered a 1-2 defeat after winning the opening Test. After a defeat in the final Test, Kohli stepped down as the skipper of the Test team.

India decimate Sri Lanka

Rohit's maiden assignment as Test skipper was a two-match home series versus Sri Lanka. India put up a dominant show in both games and whitewashed the series. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja were among India's top performers in the series.

Another whitewash versus Bangladesh

In late 2022, KL Rahul led India in a two-match series against hosts Bangladesh as injured the Rohit missed out. While India recorded a comfortable 188-run triumph in the opening Test, the visitors put up a great fight in the final match. Chasing 145, India were reduced to 74/7. Nevertheless, Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin powered the side over the line.

The deciding series versus Australia

India's final assignment in the cycle was a four-match home series versus Australia. The hosts had to win the series to qualify for the final without depending upon other results. While they comfortably clinched the first two games, Australia, under Steve Smith, bounced back and won the third Test. The final Test ended in a draw as India secured a 2-1 series win.

A second-place finish for India

Team India claimed 10 victories, five defeats, and three draws in the 2021-23 cycle. With a PCT of 58.8 %, they finish on the second place. As mentioned, India also qualified for the final in the inaugural WTC cycle. They, however, suffered an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the summit clash. The team would be raring to make amends this time around.