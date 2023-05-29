Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar's powerplay stats

IPL 2023: Decoding Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar's powerplay stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 29, 2023, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Shami with 28 wickets leads the 'Purple Cap' race in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the grand finale of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game has been moved to the reserve day on Monday (May 29) due to persistent rain at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Two of the most successful new-ball bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will be on display. Here are their stats.

The sensational Shami in powerplay overs

Shami has been nothing but a menace with the new ball this season. In 16 outings so far, the veteran right-arm pacer has returned with 17 powerplay wickets. No other bowler has taken as many or more powerplay wickets in a season. His economy rate in this phase is 7.35. Shami has four first-over wickets this season.

Second-best figures in Powerplay

Shami was at his lethal best when GT hosted Delhi Capitals earlier this month. He delivered a ferocious spell, bowling Test-match lines and lengths. The speed merchant ended the powerplay with figures worth 4/7 in three overs. These are the second-best bowling figures in the powerplay in the IPL. ﻿ Ishant Sharma tops this list (5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, 2011).

A remarkable turnaround for Chahar

Chahar, who missed several games this season due to injury issues, went wicket-less in his first four outings. However, he unleashed his A-game just at the right time. Chahar's tally of 10 powerplay wickets in nine outings this season is only second to Shami's. The CSK pacer has conceded runs at 8.16 in this phase. He would be raring to enhance his record.

Their overall numbers in powerplay

Chahar's tally of 53 powerplay wickets in the IPL is only third to that of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (61) and Sandeep Sharma (55). He has an economy of 7.8 in this phase. Shami has 46 wickets in this regard, conceding runs at 7.47. Both pacers have scalped 42 powerplay wickets since IPL 2019. No other bowler has taken more powerplay wickets in this period.

A look at their overall numbers

Shami leads the 'Purple Cap' race with 28 wickets this season at an economy of 7.95 (4W: 2). Overall, he has raced to up 127 wickets in 109 appearances (ER: 8.43). As far as Chahar is concerned, the pacer has picked up 12 wickets in nine games this season (ER: 8.63). His overall tally reads 71 wickets in 72 matches (ER: 7.90).