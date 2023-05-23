Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his fourth half-century of IPL 2023

A 60-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Chennai Super Kings score 172/7 against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Gaikwad shared an 87-run stand with Devon Conway before GT bowlers bounced back. As a result, the former became the second CSK batter to complete 550 runs in the ongoing season. Here are the stats.

Gaikwad got a reprieve initially

Another match, another solid start for the Yellow Army. Gaikwad and Conway set the tone for CSK's innings with a 59-run partnership in the Powerplay. Young pacer Nalkande outfoxed Gaikwad for just two, but it was a no-ball. Notably, this was the third ball of Nalkande in IPL 2023. Gaikwad smashed 33 off 26 balls in this phase.

Gaikwad's fourth half-century of IPL 2023

Gaikwad continues his exploits in IPL 2023. He smashed 60 off 44 balls on a tricky Chennai surface. His knock was studded with 7 fours and a solitary six. With this, Gaikwad became the second CSK batter to cross 550 runs in IPL 2023. It was his fourth half-century of the season. Notably, Gaikwad averages 43.38 this season.

Gaikwad averages 69.50 against GT

Gaikwad has an incredible record against defending champions GT in the IPL. The right-handed batsman has a fifty in each of the four innings against them. He has an average and a strike rate of 69.50 and 145.54, respectively, in this regard (278 runs off 191 balls). Gaikwad's IPL scores against GT read 73, 53, 92, and 60.

His numbers in IPL 2023

Gaikwad now has 564 runs from 15 matches at an average of 43.38 in IPL 2023. He has touched the 550-run mark for the second time in an IPL season. Gaikwad smashed 635 runs at 45.35 in IPL 2021.