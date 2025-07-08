Accused in Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka's murder killed in encounter
What's the story
An accused in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in a police encounter on Monday night. The accused, identified as Vikas, was allegedly present with the main shooter, Umesh, when Khemka was gunned down outside his Patna residence on Friday night. The encounter took place in the Malsalami area of Patna. According to the police, Raja opened fire on officers who arrived at the scene to detain him.
Accused
Police recovered weapons
Police said Raja allegedly supplied the weapon used to murder Khemka and was linked to shooter Umesh, the main suspect in the investigation, according to India Today. Police retrieved a pistol, live cartridges, and expended shells from the scene of the confrontation. Raja's body has been sent for a postmortem.
Case update
Businessman shot dead outside his home
Khemka was shot dead late on Friday night while sitting in his car outside his home. He owned Magadh Hospital and several petrol stations. The police have so far arrested two people in connection with the case: Umesh, the main shooter, and another person suspected of hiring him for the contract killing.
Ongoing probe
Joint team probing the case
A joint team of the special task force and Patna Police is probing the case. A senior police officer said, "Both persons have been held in Patna by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the Patna Police. The investigation is in progress." The murder has also sparked political controversy, with opposition parties criticizing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government over law and order issues ahead of Assembly polls.