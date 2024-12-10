Summarize Simplifying... In short Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary have criticized Lalu Yadav for his inappropriate comments about Nitish's women rally.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's comments on women's empowerment

'Nayan sekne...': Lalu's lewd comment on Nitish's women rally

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:12 pm Dec 10, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has sparked a controversy with his comments on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's upcoming women's rally. Yadav said Kumar was going to the rally to "ogle at women," using the phrase "Nayan sekne ja rahe hain." The rally, called 'Mahila Samvad Yatra,' will be held in mid-December and will focus on women's empowerment.

Bihar Deputy CMs condemn Yadav's remarks

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha criticized Yadav's comments as inappropriate. Sinha stated, "Laluji is on the last stage. He is unable to understand things and says anything." He added that such language does not suit someone in a constitutional position and accused Yadav of defaming Bihar. Similarly, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary condemned Yadav's remarks, calling them "extremely unfortunate."

'Mahila Samvad Yatra' and Yadav's political stance

The Bihar state cabinet has also allocated ₹225.78 crore for the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra.' Led by the rural development department, the initiative is crucial ahead of next year's state Assembly elections. It will allow direct interaction between the Chief Minister and women on issues impacting their lives. In other political developments, Yadav backed Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc. He dismissed Congress's objections saying, "Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata."

Yadav predicts RJD's victory in 2025 elections

Yadav has also predicted his party's victory in the 2025 elections. This comes after Banerjee had earlier expressed her willingness to lead the INDIA alliance but mentioned her commitment to Bengal. She said, "I formed the INDIA alliance... But if I were given the responsibility... I don't want it. I don't want to leave Bengal." Banerjee stressed her love for Bengal and her ability to manage responsibilities from there.