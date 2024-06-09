Next Article

Ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in, opposition's warning to BJP

By Chanshimla Varah 12:23 pm Jun 09, 202412:23 pm

What's the story On the eve of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government would not last. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed skepticism about the new government's longevity, stating, "This government will not last long." With 240 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP falls short of the majority needed to form a government and is relying on support from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.

Future prospects

Opposition hints at future government formation

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee hinted at a potential future claim to form a government by the opposition's alliance, which won 234 seats in the Lok Sabha. "The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally," she said, adding that her party has adopted a "wait and watch" approach. Banerjee also demanded that Modi step down due to the BJP's failure to secure a majority.

Coalition dynamics

Congress leader highlights Modi's dependence on allies

Critiquing along the same lines, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the role of Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu in Modi's election as Prime Minister. He stated, "Narendra Modi, in the 2024 elections has suffered a devastating personal loss, political defeat and a moral debacle. He is one-third prime minister because, without Naidu and Nitish Kumar, he would not have been Prime Minister."

Coalition support

NDA allies confirm support for Modi

Despite the skepticism expressed by opposition leaders, key NDA allies Kumar and Naidu had confirmed their support for Modi. Modi will take the oath as prime minister of India today at 7:15pm. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by approximately 8,000 people, including prominent foreign dignitaries. These include Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and others.