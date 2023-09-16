Key agendas of Congress working committee's 3-day Hyderabad meet

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 16, 2023 | 10:41 am 3 min read

At Hyderabad meet, Congress to focus on consolidating its own position for upcoming polls

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday to finalize the strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh. The three-day meeting will be chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and it will also be attended by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and veteran party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Why does this story matter?

The meeting comes at a critical juncture since the CWC leadership recognizes that the results of the assembly elections in the five states will be a verdict on the Congress's capacity to compete with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Even the outcome in Mizoram will tell if the BJP would lose its grip on the Northeast following the terrible misgovernance in Manipur, which has seen communal violence since May 3.

Agenda of Congress's three-day meeting

It is learned that the CWC will discuss poll preparedness for two full days on Saturday and Sunday, with the third day being utilized for public outreach when leaders across the nation will collectively launch a door-to-door campaign. While the committee usually meets for approximately three to four hours to review several issues, The Telegraph reported that the agenda this time will be the upcoming assembly polls.

Congress plans mega rally in Hyderabad

The grand old party will also hold a mega rally on Monday in Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana National Integration Day, where senior leader Jairam Ramesh will reportedly announce six guarantees for the people of Telangana. The rally aims to boost the party's campaign in the poll-bound state, where it will face off against the BJP and the ruling BRS.

AICC chief claims CWC meeting would revolutionize Telangana politics

Ahead of the three-day meet, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday stated, "The CWC meeting would set the tone for a revolutionary change in Telangana politics." "The people are eagerly waiting for the opportunity to pull down the corrupt regime of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Hindustan Times quoted Venugopal as saying.

All you need to know about CWC

The committee, which was formed nearly ten months after Kharge took over as the Congress supremo, consists of 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees. Other than strategizing for the highly anticipated assembly elections in the aforementioned five states, news outlet NDTV reported that discussions about holding "Bharat Jodo Yatra 2" might also occur during the meeting.

