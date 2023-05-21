Politics

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Rahul Gandhi's emotional tribute to ex-PM

Rahul Gandhi pens emotional tribute on father Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

On former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 32nd death anniversary on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father by sharing an emotional video that captured the iconic leader's political journey. Along with the video, Rahul penned an emotional caption in Hindi, saying, "Father, you are always with me, as an inspiration, forever in my memories."

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka's Vir Bhumi visit

Earlier on Sunday, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the late leader's memorial site, Vir Bhumi, in New Delhi to pay their respects. Moreover, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also visited Vir Bhumi. Numerous other top Congress leaders also took to social media and offered their tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary.