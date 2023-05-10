Politics

Karnataka: Goa buses allegedly spotted, Congress warns of 'bogus voting'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 10, 2023

Congress has raised bogus voting alarm in Karnataka as Goa buses were allegedly spotted in the state

The Congress has raised an alarm alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may indulge in bogus voting in Karnataka elections as many buses from Goa were allegedly spotted in the state. The party's General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala suspected a "resort politics" link and asked whether Goa minister Vishwajit Rane booked six rooms at Whistling Woods Jungle Resort in Dandeli.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress is relying on a strong anti-incumbency factor in a high-stakes Karnataka election in the hopes of toppling the BJP government.

The incumbent BJP, on the other hand, asserted that it will end the ruling party's nearly 40-year trend of losing elections.

Meanwhile, it is anticipated that the Janata Dal (Secular) will once again take on the role of kingmaker.

'Is illicit money being transported?' asks Congress

While sharing a video of a bus, the Congress tweeted, "Why is the Goa BJP govt sending people from Goa on Kadamba Transport Corporation buses to northern Karnataka tonight?" "Why? Is illicit money being transported? Is bogus voting the objective?" it added. The party spokesperson Pawan Khera also alleged that people were ferried from Goa last week for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

Watch: Goa bus in Karnataka shared by Congress

Congress General Secretary Surjewala raises alarm

Surjewala hinted that the BJP may be preparing for "resort politics," a move by a political party to corner MLAs and prevent defection. He also tagged the Director General of Police (DGP), Karnataka in his tweet and mentioned the Election Commission. "Where is Karnataka Police? Will ECI act?" Surjewala tweeted.

What Surjewala tweeted

High-octane election full of controversies

Before the decisive election in Karnataka, there was high-octane campaigning because the elections overwhelmingly favored the Congress. In its manifesto, the BJP pledged to enact Uniform Civil Code in the state. The Congress manifesto, on the other hand, promised to ban the right-wing group, Bajrang Dal, igniting a controversy as PM Modi asked voters to say Jai Bajrang Bali while casting their ballots.