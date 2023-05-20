Politics

5 poll promises to be implemented soon: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

5 poll promises to be implemented soon: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 20, 2023, 09:26 pm 2 min read

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Karnataka CM on Saturday

In his first address as Karnataka's chief minister, Siddaramaiah on Saturday said an order has been issued to implement the Congress's "poll guarantees" after the first cabinet meeting, reported ANI. Notably, the grand old party made five main promises in its manifesto before the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. Siddaramaiah added the "guarantees" would be in force within a week after the next cabinet meeting.

Check out Siddaramaiah's statement

Rahul Gandhi said promises will be implemented today

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi said that all five promises "would become law" in the first cabinet meeting. Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru, Gandhi said, "We made five promises to you... In one-two hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka government will happen and in that meeting these five promises will become law."

What are 5 promises of Congress?

The five promises are Gruha Jyothi: 200 units of free electricity to all households, Gruha Lakshmi: Rs. 2,000 assistance to the woman head of a family, and Anna Bhagya: free 10kg rice to Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. They also include Yuva Nidhi: Rs. 1,500/month to diploma holders and Rs. 3,000/month to graduates for two years, and Shakti: free bus rides for all women.

How much will promises cost?

According to PTI, the implementation of the Congress's all five "guarantees" would cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs. 50,000 crore a year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the move, alleging that their implementation would push the state into financial bankruptcy. However, key party leaders have already defended the promises, saying they cannot be called "freebies" as they are tools of empowerment.