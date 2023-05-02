India

Pre-poll seizures cross Rs. 300 crore in Karnataka: ECI

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said the total seizures in Karnataka have reached Rs. 309 crore ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls, which are scheduled for May 10, reported News18. This is nearly four times the seizures prior to the 2018 elections, which were worth Rs. 83 crore. The election body also directed state teams to enhance vigilance at the borders.

Liquor and drug seizures reach Rs. 95 crore

According to the ECI's data, the total liquor seizure in the state till Monday has neared 20 lakh liters, while the drug seizure has almost touched 1,700 kilograms. Both are collectively worth Rs. 95 crore. In a review meeting on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar emphasized the need for vigil over the 185 interstate check posts across the six neighboring states.