Go First suspends flights for May 3-4 amid uncleared dues

Go First Airlines has suspended all flights for Wednesday and Thursday due to uncleared dues to oil marketing companies, reported Economic Times. The airline, owned by Wadia Group, has reportedly grounded over half its fleet due to issues with Pratt & Whitney, an American aircraft engine manufacturer. This has caused its cash flow to be seriously affected.

Reportedly, Go First has filed an emergency petition in a United States court against Pratt and Whitney over the non-supply of engines. Meanwhile, the airline is also eyeing a strategic investor and has been in talks with several potential investors. Per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Go First's market share stood at 6.9% in March, compared to 9.8% in 2022.