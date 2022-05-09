India

Ranchi: IndiGo bars disabled child from boarding, Scindia orders probe

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 09, 2022, 06:08 pm 3 min read

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has ordered a probe into the incident.

After a disabled boy was prohibited from boarding an IndiGo flight from Ranchi to Hyderabad on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday ordered a probe. He said there was "zero tolerance for such behavior" and action would be taken following the investigation. IndiGo, reportedly, debarred the child as he was in "a state of panic," forcing his parents to stay back, too.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines say, "No airline shall refuse to carry persons with disability or reduced mobility and their assistive aids, escorts, and guide dogs in the aircraft's cabin."

In December 2021—ruling on a matter involving disabled persons with prosthetic limbs or calipers—the Supreme Court directed DGCA to modify guidelines to ensure the dignity of persons with disabilities during air travel.

Facebook post What happened at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport?

The incident took place at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport when the child reportedly had a meltdown on reaching the airport, according to passenger Manisha Gupta's Facebook post. After completing the security check, the parents tried to calm the child. However, the IndiGo staff "warned" them they would not be allowed to board the flight if the child did not calm down and be "normal".

'Insensitive' Co-passengers didn't have any issue with child traveling

Gupta's post goes on to mention that "the IndiGo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight...that he would have to become 'normal' before he could be travel-worthy." Other passengers objected to their "insensitive" behavior and "assured the staff that as co-travelers, they had no objection to the child and his parents boarding the flight," the post said.

Facebook Post Take a look at Manisha Gupta's post

Contrary claims IndiGo said ground staff waited till last minute

IndiGo on Monday said, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight...as he was in a state of panic." Contrary to Gupta's claims that the child had calmed down by the time of boarding, the airline claimed that "the ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail."

Netizens angry IndiGo provided hotel stay for child's family

Netizens have expressed anger toward IndiGo and warned of a boycott while also demanding action against the airline. However, the airline said it had provided a comfortable hotel stay and they flew the next morning to their destination. "We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organization...over 75,000 specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it said.

Twitter Post 'Investigating the matter by myself': Scindia

There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken. https://t.co/GJkeQcQ9iW — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 9, 2022

Action after probe DGCA seeks report from IndiGo

On Monday, Scindia tweeted, "There is zero tolerance towards such behavior. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken." The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incident and would take appropriate action, chief of the regulator Arun Kumar said, adding that he has sought a report from IndiGo.

NCPCR Child rights body takes cognizance

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also taken cognizance of the airline disallowing a disabled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport. Chairperson of the apex child rights body, Priyank Kanoongo, said, "An incident of misbehavior with a specially-abled child by staff of IndiGo at Ranchi airport has come out. Cognizance is being taken for appropriate action (sic)."