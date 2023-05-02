India

Centre looking for 'less painful' alternative to hanging execution method

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 02, 2023

Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it was considering a less painful death penalty method

The Central government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it was considering forming an expert panel to find a less painful method of carrying out the death penalty. In March, the top court had directed the Centre to gather information on the less painful mode of execution than hanging by the neck in death sentence cases in the country.

Why does this story matter?

The matter gained the spotlight in 2017 when advocate Rishi Malhotra filed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the death sentence by hanging.

He contended that the current execution method is "inhuman" and "cruel," and violates the fundamental right of a convict.

Malhotra relied on Article 21 (right to life) and some previous SC judgments to argue his view of "dignified death."

Deliberations on finding alternative to 'hanging' as execution method

Arguing for the Centre before the SC bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice JB Pardiwala, Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani said that deliberations were going on. He requested a one-week time from the court for coming up with a proper response. "I have suggested (forming a committee) and we are working towards that and gathering some names," he added.

Matter listed for hearing in July

The court then listed the matter for further hearing in July. On March 21, the Supreme Court said it was open to setting up an expert panel. It also asked the Centre to initiate a discussion and collect relevant information to examine if there is a less painful way to carry out the death penalty than hanging by the neck.

Supreme Court asked scientifically valid techniques to be considered

According to the bench, one approach could be to examine the situation from the standpoint of science and technology. It underlined the need of finding an approach that is both humane and socially acceptable. "Do we have any data either in India or overseas relating to the circumstances as they transpired in the execution of sentence of death with alternate methods?" the bench asked.

Know about 2017 writ petition

In 2017, Malhotra filed a writ petition requesting that the clause in Section 354(5) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which states that the offender be hung by the neck until death, be quashed. He claimed that the clause violated Article 21 of the Constitution as well as the Constitution bench's decision in the Gian Kaur case.