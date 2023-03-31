India
Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from jail on Saturday
Mar 31, 2023, 02:17 pm 1 min read
Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to walk out of Punjab's Patiala jail on Saturday as he nears the end of his one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case imposed by the Supreme Court of India (SC). As per a tweet posted on Sidhu's official Twitter handle, concerned authorities have authorized his release from jail on Saturday.
- To recall, Sidhu was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the apex court last year in a 34-year-old road rage case that resulted in the death of a person.
- The deceased victim's family had demanded a review of a 2018 order of the SC acquitting the Congress leader of murder charges and imposing Rs. 1,000 fine on him.
