India

Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from jail on Saturday

Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from jail on Saturday

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 31, 2023, 02:17 pm 1 min read

Navjot Singh was sentenced to one year in jail by the Supreme Court

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to walk out of Punjab's Patiala jail on Saturday as he nears the end of his one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case imposed by the Supreme Court of India (SC). As per a tweet posted on Sidhu's official Twitter handle, concerned authorities have authorized his release from jail on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

To recall, Sidhu was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the apex court last year in a 34-year-old road rage case that resulted in the death of a person.

The deceased victim's family had demanded a review of a 2018 order of the SC acquitting the Congress leader of murder charges and imposing Rs. 1,000 fine on him.

Twitter post by Sidhu