Are you illegal migrant? Trump might send you to Africa
What's the story
The United States government is reportedly considering a controversial plan to send deported migrants and asylum seekers to African nations. The proposal was discussed during a recent meeting between President Donald Trump and leaders of Liberia, Senegal, Mauritania, Gabon, and Guinea-Bissau. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the US State Department has sent proposals seeking these countries' cooperation in accepting migrants who are not being accepted by their home countries.
Proposal specifics
'Dignified, safe, and timely transfer' of 3rd-country nationals
The internal State Department document outlines that African countries would have to accept the "dignified, safe, and timely transfer" of third-country nationals from the US. Under the proposed plan, the governments would also agree not to send the migrants "to their home country or country of former habitual residence until a final decision has been made" on their US asylum bids. However, it remains unclear if any of the African leaders agreed to these proposals during their meeting with Trump.
Diplomatic pressure
Diplomatic pressure on these African nations to accept deportees
The WSJ report said US diplomats have been instructed to tell African counterparts that hosting third-country nationals is top priority for Trump. They were told cooperation on migration is "critical in improving commercial ties with the US." The US has already made similar requests to countries like Libya, Rwanda, Benin, Eswatini, Moldova, Mongolia, and Kosovo. On Saturday, eight migrants—from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Sudan, and Vietnam—landed in South Sudan's capital after they lost a legal battle to block their transfer.
Legal backing
US Supreme Court backs Trump's deportation plans
The US Supreme Court recently backed the Trump administration's ability to deport migrants to third countries, reversing lower court decisions. This legal backing makes it easier for the administration to implement its plans. The move is similar to Britain's controversial 'Rwanda plan,' which failed. Since taking office, Trump has often justified sending migrants away, citing alleged criminal records for robbery, sexual offenses, and murder.