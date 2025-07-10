Are you illegal migrant? Trump might send you to Africa  

The United States government is reportedly considering a controversial plan to send deported migrants and asylum seekers to African nations. The proposal was discussed during a recent meeting between President Donald Trump and leaders of Liberia, Senegal, Mauritania, Gabon, and Guinea-Bissau. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the US State Department has sent proposals seeking these countries' cooperation in accepting migrants who are not being accepted by their home countries.

Proposal specifics 'Dignified, safe, and timely transfer' of 3rd-country nationals The internal State Department document outlines that African countries would have to accept the "dignified, safe, and timely transfer" of third-country nationals from the US. Under the proposed plan, the governments would also agree not to send the migrants "to their home country or country of former habitual residence until a final decision has been made" on their US asylum bids. However, it remains unclear if any of the African leaders agreed to these proposals during their meeting with Trump.

Diplomatic pressure Diplomatic pressure on these African nations to accept deportees The WSJ report said US diplomats have been instructed to tell African counterparts that hosting third-country nationals is top priority for Trump. They were told cooperation on migration is "critical in improving commercial ties with the US." The US has already made similar requests to countries like Libya, Rwanda, Benin, Eswatini, Moldova, Mongolia, and Kosovo. On Saturday, eight migrants—from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Sudan, and Vietnam—landed in South Sudan's capital after they lost a legal battle to block their transfer.