'Given Ukraine too many weapons': Trump after Putin phone call 

United States President Donald Trump has said that his country had supplied too many weapons to Ukraine under the previous administration. This was his first public comment on the suspension of some arms shipments as Russia intensifies its offensive. Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for Iowa, Trump accused former President Joe Biden of "emptying out our whole country giving them weapons."

Arms pause US holds back some arms shipments to Ukraine Among the weapons being withheld are air defense missiles and precision-guided artillery. On the same day, Trump said he had a "pretty long call" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which "didn't make any progress" in resolving the war. "We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine. And I'm not happy about that, I'm not happy," Trump said.

Diplomatic dialogue Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to its goals in Ukraine The Kremlin called their conversation "frank and constructive," the sixth known discussion since Trump returned to the White House. During their call, Putin stressed resolving differences through political means while reaffirming Russia's commitment to its goals in Ukraine. He argued that troops were sent into Ukraine in February 2022 over NATO expansion fears and protecting Russian speakers.