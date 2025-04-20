Russian attacks ongoing despite Putin's Easter ceasefire, claims Zelenskyy
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said fighting was ongoing in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, despite a 30-hour Easter ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin.
In a social media post, Zelenskyy said, "Putin's Easter statements did not spread to this territory," confirming, "Fighting continues, Russian strikes continue."
The announcement came after Putin ordered a temporary halt to hostilities against Ukraine from 6:00pm Saturday till midnight on Sunday.
Ceasefire breach
Ukraine accuses Russia of violating ceasefire
Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of ongoing artillery strikes along the frontline and drone use, despite the announced truce.
Air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and other regions hours after the ceasefire went into effect.
"If Russia is now suddenly ready to truly engage in a format of full and unconditional silence," Zelenskyy wrote on X, "Ukraine will act accordingly—mirroring Russia's actions."
"Silence in response to silence, defensive strikes in response to attacks."
Extended ceasefire
Zelenskyy reiterates support for longer truce
Ukraine had earlier accepted a US-backed proposal for a 30-day full ceasefire, which Russia rejected.
This time, Zelenskyy reiterated his support for the longer truce: "30 hours is enough to make headlines, but not for genuine confidence-building measures. Thirty days could give peace a chance."
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also condemned Putin's one-day ceasefire offer as "insufficient," contrasting his words and actions.
Prisoner exchange
Despite ongoing conflict, Ukraine and Russia conduct prisoner swap
Amid the hostilities, a major prisoner swap took place on Saturday between Russia and Ukraine: each returned 246 captured soldiers in an exchange mediated by the United Arab Emirates.
While some areas did witness a brief calm, Ukraine's military command confirmed that Russian attacks hadn't stopped completely, especially along the border.