What's the story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said fighting was ongoing in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, despite a 30-hour Easter ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said, "Putin's Easter statements did not spread to this territory," confirming, "Fighting continues, Russian strikes continue."

The announcement came after Putin ordered a temporary halt to hostilities against Ukraine from 6:00pm Saturday till midnight on Sunday.