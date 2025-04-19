22-year-old Indian who slashed man while naked charged in Singapore
What's the story
A 22-year-old man of Indian origin has been charged in Singapore for an alleged assault on April 17.
The accused, R Nadhiban, had allegedly attacked Kaalithasan Govindaragi, another Indian-origin man, at the Hougang housing estate with a knife.
When officers arrived at the scene after receiving several calls, they saw the 22-year-old man running around naked.
Incident details
Victim injured while with his child
The attack happened in an open carpark in the middle of two apartment blocks.
The victim, Govindaragi, was reportedly with his three-year-old son when the incident happened.
He received injuries in the arm and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.
A bystander intervened during the assault and rescued the victim and his son from Nadhiban.
After attacking Govindaragi, Nadhiban allegedly vandalized a parked vehicle and damaged a stationary bus with a wooden plank with nails.
Legal proceedings
His case will be heard again on May 2
"While officers were effecting arrest, the man allegedly attacked them with a wooden plank with nails," police said, adding three of its officers were injured.
Nadhiban has been charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.
He is now undergoing psychiatric evaluation at the Institute of Mental Health.
His case will be heard again on May 2, reported The Straits Times.
If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison and caning under Singapore law.