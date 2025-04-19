What's the story

The White House has launched a new website supporting the theory that COVID-19 was a human-made virus that leaked from an infectious disease lab in Wuhan, China.

It presented five bullet points to support the lab leak theory.

For example, Wuhan is home to China's "foremost SARS research lab" and has a history of doing research at "inadequate biosafety levels," and Wuhan is also where the first known coronavirus case was reported.