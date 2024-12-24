Summarize Simplifying... In short Diddy, the music mogul, is facing a lawsuit from his ex-employee, Pines, who alleges he was forced into sexual acts and cleanup duties after wild parties.

Diddy forced ex-male employee into sexual acts, new lawsuit claims

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:28 pm Dec 24, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Renowned music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs (55) is being sued by a former male employee, Phillip Pines. The suit claims that Combs coerced Pines into sexual acts and forced him to attend events called "Wild King Nights." The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles and details Pines's employment from December 2019 to December 2021, reported Variety.

Employee duties

Pines details role and alleged misconduct in lawsuit

Pines was hired to perform personal services for Combs, including food delivery and clothing preparation. Although he was designated as a senior executive assistant, Pines alleges he was misclassified as an exempt employee. He describes himself as Combs's "personal lackey," who set up rooms for the so-called Wild King Nights with items such as alcohol, drugs, and sex machines.

Post-Event cleanup

Pines alleges cleanup duties and threats of termination

Pines claims his responsibilities also involved cleaning up after the Wild King Nights, including clearing traces of drug use and bodily stains. He alleges he was told to make sure hotel staff didn't report anything suspicious. Additionally, Pines says he was forced to delete incriminating videos from Combs's devices under the threat of termination.

Incident reports

Pines recounts incidents of alleged misconduct by Combs

The lawsuit details an incident where Combs allegedly pressured Pines into having sex with a female guest. Pines also recalls witnessing Combs kick a guest in Miami. When he reported the incident to Kristina Khorram, Combs's former chief of staff, he claims she warned him not to speak of it again.

More allegations

Combs accused of hosting party despite positive COVID-19 test

Pines also accuses Combs of throwing a 51st birthday party even after testing positive for COVID-19. He claims that when a celebrity guest caught the virus at the party, he was told to keep quiet about it. Kristina Khorram, Combs's former chief of staff, has not responded to requests for comment on the allegations.