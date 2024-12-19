Summarize Simplifying... In short Jonathan Majors's film 'Magazine Dreams' is set to release despite his recent legal troubles involving domestic violence charges and a dropped lawsuit.

Majors, who lost several high-profile roles including Marvel's Kang the Conquerer, stars as a fame-hungry bodybuilder in the film.

The movie, produced by Briarcliff Entertainment known for handling controversial films, also features a strong supporting cast. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Magazine Dreams' to release on March 21, 2025

Jonathan Majors's controversial film 'Magazine Dreams' gets release date

By Tanvi Gupta 01:28 pm Dec 19, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Jonathan Majors's film Magazine Dreams finally has a release date—March 21, 2025. The announcement comes exactly a year after Majors was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. The film was picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment after Disney and Searchlight dismissed it. Before all this, the movie had premiered at Sundance nearly two years ago where it received positive reviews and appeared set for a successful awards season run.

Assault case

When Searchlight Pictures gave up rights

After Majors was found guilty, Searchlight Pictures returned the rights to its filmmakers. The charges stemmed from an incident in March 2023 involving Majors and his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, who accused him of physically assaulting her during a dispute in New York City. Following the conviction, Majors was sentenced to participate in a domestic violence treatment program. In March, Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit against Majors, detailing several alleged instances of abuse. However, in November, she dropped the lawsuit.

Career impact

Majors's conviction led to career setbacks

Majors's legal troubles first raised questions if Magazine Dreams would see the light of day. After his conviction, he was dropped from his role as Kang the Conquerer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and lost a few other high-profile roles. These included the lead role in Walter Mosley's The Man in My Basement adaptation and the Dennis Rodman film 48 Hours in Vegas.

Film details

'Magazine Dreams' plot and Majors's performance

Magazine Dreams follows the story of Killian Maddox, a troubled amateur bodybuilder played by Majors. The character is relentlessly chasing fame through competitions and magazine covers, even as he faces impossibly high expectations and self-inflicted harm. Majors aside, the upcoming film boasts a stellar supporting cast including Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris. It is written and directed by Elijah Bynum.

Production details

Briarcliff Entertainment's history with controversial films

Briarcliff Entertainment—the studio behind Magazine Dreams—has a reputation for dealing with controversial films. Earlier this year, it released Ali Abbasi's controversial Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice which earned $17 million worldwide during its theatrical run. To note, Majors was first attached to Magazine Dreams as an executive producer through Tall Street Productions, along with Luke Rodgers and Andrew Blau from the Los Angeles Media Fund.