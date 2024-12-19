Summarize Simplifying... In short Danny Masterson, known for 'That 70s Show', is seeking to overturn his rape conviction from May 2023, arguing that the trial was flawed and key evidence was overlooked.

His legal team is also planning to file a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus, aiming for Masterson's full exoneration.

This comes amidst previous allegations of his lawyers making 'unwanted contact' with jurors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Danny Masterson has appealed his rape convictions

'That 70s Show's Danny Masterson seeks to overturn rape conviction

By Tanvi Gupta 12:53 pm Dec 19, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Danny Masterson, the That '70s Show actor, has appealed his 2023 rape convictions that resulted in a 30-years-to-life prison sentence. He claims the court permitted "fundamental flaws" in his case. His lawyer Cliff Gardner filed an appellant's opening brief on Wednesday (December 18), calling for a California appeals court to review Masterson's criminal conviction. Notably, he was found guilty on two counts related to sexually abusing women at his Hollywood Hills residence.

Appeal details

Masterson's lawyer highlighted 'erroneous judicial rulings' and 'exculpatory evidence'

Gardner claimed that the appellant's opening brief filed on Wednesday highlights two basic flaws in Masterson's convictions. "(1): The trial was rife with erroneous judicial rulings that skewed the jury's view of the evidence against him and (2) there was a stunning amount of exculpatory evidence which was never presented to the jury," Gardner said in a statement.

Ongoing battle

Appeal is part of Masterson's broader challenge to convictions

Gardner stressed that the appeal is just one part of Masterson's larger fight against his convictions. He disclosed plans for a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus, which will outline further defects in the trial process. This is viewed as a step "toward Danny's complete exoneration." The actor, who was convicted in May 2023 for raping two women in 2003, insists the encounters were consensual.

Legal controversy

Earlier, Masterson's team faced accusations of 'unwanted contact' with jurors

Separately, Masterson's lawyers were previously accused by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of unwanted contact with the jurors in his case. Mueller had requested a hearing to consider barring any "harassing or otherwise improper conduct by members of the defense team." This came after multiple jurors reportedly complained about "unwanted contact at their homes or work by members of the defense team."