Entertainment

Danny Masterson of 'That 70s Show' fame, convicted of rape

Danny Masterson of 'That 70s Show' fame, convicted of rape

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 01, 2023, 11:14 am 2 min read

Danny Masterson is best known for playing Steven Hyde in 'That 70s Show'

Actor Danny Masterson, popularly known for That 70s Show, has been convicted of rape, said a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. Masterson has been found guilty on two counts in the case pertaining to sexually abusing women at his residence in Hollywood Hills. Masterson is best known for essaying the role of Steven Hyde in That 70s Show which aired from 1998 to 2006.

Masterson might be sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment

According to reports, the bench at Los Angeles Court was pronouncing its judgment in the rape case which took place in 2003. Although the jury has found him guilty of two counts, the sentence has not yet been announced. When the next hearing will take place on August 4, Masterson may get 30 years of imprisonment. He was sent to jail after the verdict.

Verdict on third count awaited

While the jury convicted Masterson on two counts of rape, it couldn't reach a verdict for the third count. The verdict was, however, pronounced by a 12-member jury which deliberated for seven days. In a statement, George Gascón, Los Angeles County District Attorney said, "We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences."

What was said in Masterson's defense?

Masterson was represented by defense attorney Philip Cohen. The actor pleaded not guilty to the charges, following which his attorney urged the jurors to acquit him. Per media reports, Cohen raised questions about the credibility of the alleged victims, saying that they had tweaked their stories over the years. Reportedly, Masterson met the victims through the Church of Scientology.

More about the actor's work

Masterson started his acting career in the early 1990s. However, his career breakthrough came with That 70s Show. He was seen as a rebellious adolescent in the popular comedy TV series. The 47 years old actor is also known for playing Milo Foster in Men at Work and Jameson 'Rooster' Bennett in The Ranch, which aired between 2012-2014 and 2016-2018, respectively.