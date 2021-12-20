Sports Chinese star Peng Shuai withdraws sexual assault claims. WTA disgruntled

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 01:08 pm

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denies that she had accused a former senior official of sexual assault

In a recent statement, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied that she had accused a former senior official of sexual assault. As per a report in The Guardian, Peng withdrew her claims in her first foreign press interview since her lengthy statement on Weibo in November created a buzz. However, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) still has "significant concerns about her well-being".

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The whereabouts of the Chinese tennis player, Peng Shuai, have been a matter of international concern. She went missing after accusing former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault in November. Although the Chinese media released videos that show Peng, the evidence remained insufficient as per the WTA. The global tennis body even suspended future tournaments in China. Peng's latest claim baffles everyone.

Statement Here is what Peng said

Peng's interview with Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao, a Chinese-language publication, came to light on Sunday. "I wanted to make this very clear: I have never claimed, or written about anyone having sexually assaulted me," Peng said. "With regards to Weibo, it's about my personal privacy ... There's been a lot of misunderstanding ... There [should be] no distorted interpretation."

Twitter Post Qingqing Chen, a Global Times journalist, posts Peng's video

A friend sent me this video showing Chinese tennis star player Peng Shuai talked with Yao Ming, one of the most beloved players in @NBA history, this morning at an event “FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour’ in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/Ebduv5rean — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) December 19, 2021

Information WTA still concerned about Peng's safety

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is still concerned about Peng's safety. In another statement, the tennis body showed "significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion".

Matter Peng went missing in November

On November 2, Peng, through a statement, revealed that she and Zhang had an on-off "extramarital relationship". She highlighted that Zhang once invited her to play tennis with him where he and his wife sexually assaulted Peng. While Peng went missing, the Chinese government remained silent on this matter. The sensors in China had deleted Peng's post in less than 30 minutes.