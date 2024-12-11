Summarize Simplifying... In short Shatrughan Sinha expressed support for his daughter Sonakshi's interfaith marriage, despite his sons' absence from the wedding, which he attributed to their "pain and confusion".

Prior to the wedding, Sonakshi's mother and brother unfollowed her on Instagram, hinting at family tensions.

Prior to the wedding, Sonakshi's mother and brother unfollowed her on Instagram, hinting at family tensions.

Sonakshi, known for her privacy, only follows her father and one brother on the platform, and has previously stated her belief in keeping personal matters out of the limelight.

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in June

'Pain, confusion': Shatrughan explains sons' absence from Sonakshi's wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 06:02 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has finally addressed the glaring absence of his sons, Luv and Kussh, from their sister Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. The Dabangg actor tied the knot with her long-time actor boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in June after dating for over seven years. In a recent interview with Retro Lehren, the senior Sinha spoke about this family matter and showed understanding toward his sons' feelings.

'It's their life and their wedding...'

When asked about his stance on interfaith marriage, Sinha firmly said, "Of course, I will support my daughter. I don't have any reason not to." "It's their life and their wedding. They have to lead a life. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it?" He further said, "We speak so much about women empowerment, how is it wrong for her to choose her partner? Not like she did anything illegal. She was mature."

Sinha empathizes with sons' 'pain and confusion'

While the actor didn't get into details as to why his sons decided to skip Sonakshi's wedding, he did sympathize with their feelings. "They are only humans. They may still not be so mature...I do understand their pain and confusion." "Maybe, if I was their age, I might have had a similar reaction to it. But, here is where your maturity, seniority, and experience comes in place. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons," he said.

Earlier, Sonakshi's brother unfollowed her days before the wedding

Ahead of the wedding, a Reddit post went viral after pointing out that Sonakshi Sinha's mother, Poonam Sinha, and her brother Luv have unfollowed her on Instagram, sparking rumors of family tensions linked to her relationship with Iqbal. As of now, they remain unfollowed by Sonakshi, who only follows her father Shatrughan, and brother Kussh on the platform. Meanwhile, recently, Sonakshi along with her parents and husband appeared on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show.

Sonakshi's stance on privacy and relationship

During a recent session at CNN-News18Mumbai Townhall 2024, Sonakshi revealed why she chose to keep her relationship private. "Nazar (evil eye). I feel it's always better to keep private things private." "You're already so much in the limelight; everybody knows everything about you. Something that is so dear to you should be kept for yourself." The couple had an intimate wedding and later threw a bash for their closest friends and family.