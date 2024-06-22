In brief Simplifying... In brief Shatrughan Sinha has confirmed his attendance at his daughter Sonakshi's wedding reception on June 23, dismissing rumors of family conflicts.

He emphasized that the wedding is a private family matter and that all pre-wedding stress has been resolved.

An audio invite and a photo from the pre-wedding festivities, including the mehendi ceremony, have been circulating on social media, confirming the upcoming nuptials of Sonakshi and her partner of seven years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shatrughan Sinha confirms attendance at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception

'Stress is sorted': Shatrughan confirms presence at Sonakshi's wedding reception

By Isha Sharma 10:14 am Jun 22, 202410:14 am

What's the story Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has confirmed his attendance at the wedding reception of his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha, and her fiance, Zaheer Iqbal. In a recent interview with Times Now, he clarified that the upcoming event on June 23 is a grand reception, not a wedding ceremony. "No, it is not the wedding. It is the wedding reception that we are all attending on the evening of June 23," he stated.

Wedding details

Senior Sinha has dubbed it a 'family matter'

Clarifying the details of the event, the veteran said, "No one from my family said anything about a wedding. Some media outlets have just been presuming things. Too much attention is being given to something that is a private family matter." "My wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23."

Rumor clarification

Sinha addresses rumors of pre-wedding family conflicts

Sinha also addressed rumors about pre-wedding conflicts within the family during his interview. "Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted," he said. "Just because she is Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, it doesn't mean Sonakshi can't have what she wants in life. We are going to have a lot of fun on June 23."

Wedding invite

Leaked audio invite and photo from pre-wedding festivities

Earlier this month, an audio invite of Sinha and Iqbal's wedding surfaced on various social media platforms. The leaked invitation confirmed their impending nuptials, with the actors stating they were ready for "the moment," which would make them each other's "definite and official husband and wife." The pair has been dating for seven years and worked together in the film Double XL. Recently, an image from their mehendi ceremony also did the rounds on social media.