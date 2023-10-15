Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha back with 'Kalaastar'

By Isha Sharma Oct 15, 2023

'Kalaastar' featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha is out now!

In 2014, Yo Yo Honey Singh created waves in the music-rap industry with his album Desi Kalaakar, and the title song featured Sonakshi Sinha as his love interest. Now, the Makhna singer has re-collaborated with Sinha for the spiritual sequel of the song, titled Kalaastar. The music video was unveiled on Sunday and has already made its way to viewers' hearts.

Singh sang it, but didn't compose its music

Kalaastar has reportedly become the fastest Indian video to receive 1M views in 20 minutes! It is produced by Zee Music Company and composed by Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with music by Bass Yogi. Ajnali and Machhrai also penned the lyrics. The song has received 8.1M views on Zee Music's YouTube channel and has nearly 34,000 comments (at the time of writing).

